Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape on Business Analytics Services Providers

Narendra Mulani, chief analytics officer, Accenture Applied Intelligence, said, “We continue to receive recognition for combining the best in artificial intelligence and data science with deep industry and technology expertise. It’s all coming together in Accenture Applied Intelligence, which has a unique value proposition for our clients: we help them solve their most complex business problems through actionable insights, automation – and applying AI to complement and augment human capability. Companies can achieve the largest boosts in performance when people and machines take advantage of each other’s strengths.”

The report recognizes Accenture’s ability to provide "end-to-end life cycle of business analytic services," its marketing strategy, and its "trust-worthy and high-quality resources,” and highlights its Applied Intelligence practice, which “helps clients use analytics and artificial intelligence to drive actionable insights at scale.” 1

Furthermore, IDC notes that Accenture “applies sophisticated algorithms, data engineering, and visualization to extract business insights and help clients turn those insights into actions that drive tangible outcomes – to improve their performance and disrupt their markets. With deep industry and technical experience, Accenture Applied Intelligence provides services and solutions that include, but are not limited to, analytics-as-a-service through the Accenture Insights Platform, continuous intelligent security, machine learning, and IoT analytics.” 2

Ali Zaidi, Research Director, IT Consulting and Systems Integration Services at IDC, said, "The combination of industry knowledge, business process expertise, analytics technology implementation, and ability to understand customers' business needs makes Accenture a strategic partner for enterprises looking for analytics-based solutions."

The report, which reflects IDC’s analysis as well as perception of clients, evaluated Accenture and 11 other business analytics consulting and systems integration services providers.

It is the third recognition that Accenture has received for its data and analytics services in 2018, following ‘Leader’ positions in reports from other firms on Data and Analytics Services and Smart Analytics.

