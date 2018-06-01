Delegation from El Salvador visits I-Mei factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A delegation from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of El Salvador visited the I-Mei Foods Co. factory in Taoyuan City’s Nankan area Tuesday to boost exchanges in agricultural knowledge.

The group is staying in Taiwan from June 24 through 29, with their itinerary including the Taipei Food Show which opens on Wednesday.

Welcoming the Salvadorian delegation at the factory, I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (高志明) said that even though Taiwan was a small country, it had the ability of competing with major agricultural powers such as the United States and Australia.

Developing high added-value agricultural products was the way out for smaller countries, he said.

I-Mei had spared no amount of effort to invest in relevant technologies to extract the highest-value elements from food products and develop all kinds of new products, such as dehydrated bananas, dragon fruit and persimmon, Ko said.

He hoped that El Salvador, as a similarly small country, could also develop high-value products to improve the livelihood of its farmers.

The Salvadorian delegation responded by providing examples of typical local products which could produce healthy fruit juice or ingredients for salads.

They also witnessed the practical consequences of I-Mei’s environmental spirit, when benches they found at the factory turned out to have been made from 856 recycled cardboard drinks boxes. The members of the delegation immediately sat down to test the sturdiness of the benches.

Turning to the bakery division, they witnessed how I-Mei produced 15,000 muffins per hour, 24 hours a day, to meet the demand from fast-food restaurants.

The delegation also visited I-Mei’s famed food safety and radiation detection labs, where a scientist told them that if an Olympic-sized swimming pool contained but a tiny trace of toxic substance, they would be able to find it.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of El Salvador Chairman Javier Steiner thanked I-Mei Foods for opening up its doors to the outside world to show how seriously it took food safety and quality.