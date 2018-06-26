Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces New M2 2D Processor Package with PH-A14 Profile Projector

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the new M2 2D Processor. The M2 2D Processor will be available as part of a new package with the PH-A14 comparator.

M2 2D Processor Features

Easy-to-use high-tech touch screen M2 geometric measurement display Graphics-based “part view” constructions: generate distances and tangent lines from within the graphical part view Geometric Tolerancing: measure features, set nominals, apply tolerances and view deviation results with only a few quick clicks Report Flexibility: Customize report data and format, including header, footer and graphics M2 Geometric 2D Measurement Software

PH-A14 Profile Projector Features:

ø14” screen horizontal projector Horizontal projector is equipped with accurate linear glass scales Profile and Fiber Optic Surface Illumination 8” x 4“ Travel T Slot table for accessories

M2 2D Processing Packages for existing PH-A14 Profile Projectors are available.

Mitutoyo America Corporation is the world's largest provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software.

