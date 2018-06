Coriant Expands Portfolio of Disaggregated Networking Solutions with Vibe X90 Carrier-Class White Box

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators, today introduced the Coriant Vibe™ X90 Programmable Packet Platform, the first in the Vibe series of carrier-class white boxes enabling cost-efficient service aggregation from access to the core. A key component of the Coriant Hyperscale Carrier Architecture, the carrier-class Vibe X90 provides a cost-optimized white box solution for a wide variety of mobile and converged applications, including 4G/5G anyhaul.

Leveraging packet disaggregation and open software control, the ultra-dense and ultra-power-efficient Vibe X90 white box enables service providers and web-scale operators to dramatically reduce operational costs compared to traditional transport IP routing solutions. In combination with Coriant’s carrier-class Network Operating Systems (NOS), the Vibe X90 offers a reduction of up to 60% in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Designed for carrier-class resiliency, the compact 2RU Coriant Vibe™ X90 Programmable Packet Platform supports 900 Gbps of full-duplex switching capacity in single node configurations and scalability up to 2.7 Tbps in stacked configurations, with further scalability enabled in POD configurations. This makes the Vibe X90 ideal for IP transport network applications where cost-efficient Layer 2/3 service aggregation is required for a dense mix of 1G, 10G, 25G, and 100G interfaces, including in Provider Edge and Central Office environments. To maximize flexibility and cost-efficiency, the ONIE-enabled Vibe X90 platform leverages merchant silicon with support for large packet buffers and large forwarding tables.

Key features and benefits of the Coriant Vibe™ X90 Programmable Packet Platform include:

Carrier-class performance – to ensure a best-in-class customer experience as IP traffic and services scale, the Vibe X90 system architecture is purpose-built for telco environments and supports a wide breadth of carrier-grade operations, including packet synchronization (IEEE 1588, SyncE), large packet buffers, ETSI-standard rack sizes, node stacking, and control and data plane redundancy Open, agnostic software control – to break vendor lock-in and accelerate innovation cycles, the Vibe X90 is built upon Open Network Install Environment (ONIE) and Open APIs, enabling flexible software portability with compatible NOS software, such as the Coriant NOS, and SDN/NFV orchestration in multi-vendor, multi-layer environments Cost-efficient IP network scalability – single and stacked configuration node options, coupled with support for horizontal scalability enabled by leaf and spine POD architectures, provide the foundation for flexible and cost-efficient multi-unit scalability, with full resilience for control and data plane traffic Application-optimized features – the Vibe X90 supports important networking features such as advanced timing capabilities that enable a variety of mobile and converged applications where flexible scaling and accurate packet synchronization is critical to service availability

