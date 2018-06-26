Taiwan should be proud of refugee help: Foreign Minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that the people of Taiwan should be proud of the country's medical assistance to refugees currently in detention by the Government of Australia, at an event yesterday.

"We are offering our cutting-edge medical technology to help these poor refugees. They are all part of a deal we made with the Australian government," said Wu, according to CNA.

"This is something we in Taiwan should be proud of. We are sharing our medical resources with other countries and these unfortunate people," he added.

The refugees will be sent back to Nauru after receiving medical treatment, with Australia paying for all costs.

The governments of Australia and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding last September, to allow refugees and asylum seekers to receive urgent medical treatment in Taiwan.

The Government of Australia wants refugees to receive medical treatment outside of Australia, as part of a policy to eliminate the opportunity for a refugee to enter Australia via hospital.

As Taiwan is excluded from the United Nations and therefore the United Nations Refugee Convention, it is not legally bound to uphold requests for asylum.

It was uncovered last week that over 10 asylum seekers have already received medical treatment in Taiwan.

The Australian Office, which represents Australia in the absence of formal diplomatic ties thanked Taiwan for its high quality medical assistance in a statement last week.