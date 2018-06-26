Papa John’s Celebrates James Harden’s Most Valuable Player Award by Offering Free ‘MVPizzas’ in Houston

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--To celebrate Papa John’s partner James Harden winning the 63rd MVP Award, the pizza chain is offering Harden-inspired “MVPizzas” to lucky Houston-area customers. Each extra large “MVPizza” is topped with ingredients that pay homage to Harden’s one-of-a-kind game:

Black olives because of his trademark beard Three-cheese blend because of his league-leading 265 three-pointers Jalapeños because of his hot shooting Italian sausage because of his Euro step Extra sauce because … have you ever watched him play?

In honor of Harden receiving the 63rd MVP Award, “MVPizzas” will be limited to the first 63 carry-out orders (one per customer), exclusively at the Papa John’s restaurant at 8588 Westheimer Road, beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26. Orders will be available for carryout only, because like Harden, these pizzas do not travel.

“On behalf of all Papa John’s Houston stores, I’d like to congratulate our partner James Harden on his prolific season and well-deserved MVP trophy,” said Keith Sullins, Houston Papa John’s franchisee. “We’re excited to celebrate this 63rd MVP award with 63 ‘MVPizzas’ for local pizza lovers, and delicious discounts for Houston fans today only.”

Fans who are not among the first 63 to pick up an ‘MVPizza’ in the store can get in on the celebration by entering the promo code “HARDEN” at checkout for 50% off the menu price of any pizza purchase on June 26. This promotion is only available to customers ordering online from the 54 participating Houston stores.

