Elligo Health Research and HealthiVibe Partner to Deliver Patient Insights

AUSTIN, Texas & ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Elligo Health Research, which offers the only platform that brings clinical research direct to clinical health care, has partnered with HealthiVibe, an organization that gathers patient insights to optimize clinical trials. The goal of the partnership is to bring the patient to the center of the clinical trial experience. Elligo will now offer HealthiVibe’s HealthiPerspectives™ end-to-end patient survey and industry benchmarking platform to its network of sites.

The HealthiPerspectives platform is a first-of-its-kind, sustainable, repeatable and scalable process for leveraging patient feedback during a clinical trial. Through its cloud-based, web survey interface, HealthiPerspectives will gather the patient-sourced data needed by Elligo to make real-time modifications to the way clinical trials are conducted, drawing on quantifiable insights to increase enrollment and retention and deliver more cost-effective studies.

“Partnering with Elligo enables us to continue to expand our offering,” said Jennifer Kelly, vice president at HealthiVibe. “Aligning with Elligo will increase our industry benchmarking database, providing valuable patient insights that will ultimately enhance our mission of making the patient voice an integral part of the clinical trial development process.”

“Elligo’s mission is to provide all patients and physicians with the opportunity to participate in clinical trials,” said Deirdre BeVard, chief development officer of Elligo Health Research. ”We want to optimize that experience for our research sites and their patients. This partnership and the subsequent data will help us continue to improve our offering and the patient experience and ultimately move more products to market faster.”

HealthiPerspectives has been implemented by large and small biopharmaceutical companies in more than 180 studies, spanning more than 30 countries and representing dozens of indications. HealthiPerspectives supports more than 200 different languages accessible from any internet-enabled device.

About Elligo Elligo Health Research offers the only platform that brings clinical research to physician practices, accelerating the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device products and therapies. Our Goes Direct® approach uses state-of-the-art technology to compliantly leverage current electronic health record data and applies a proprietary, prescreening process to match protocol-eligible patients for participation in clinical studies. It is our mission to support health care providers by providing personnel, procedures, technology and infrastructure for clinical research, enabling patients to participate in research while remaining under the care of their own trusted physician. Learn more at elligodirect.com.

About HealthiVibe HealthiVibe offers an evidence-based process for companies to assess patient insights at every stage of the pharmaceutical project lifecycle: from clinical trial design through post-approval activities and research. We offer full-service patient initiatives, with a focus on patient insights and communication, to help biopharmaceutical companies create more patient-centered programs. Learn more at HealthiVibe.com.

