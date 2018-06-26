Newegg Helps Businesses Offset IT Purchases with New ‘Tech Trade Up’ Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 50 countries, today announced a new program whereby its business customers can exchange old tech products for credit on future purchases on NeweggBusiness.com.

“As technology lifecycles run their course, businesses are often left with storerooms full of hardware that’s no longer needed,” said Danny Lee, CEO of Newegg. “Rather than take up space and collect dust, our new Tech Trade Up program makes it easy to recycle these old products and earn credit toward future NeweggBusiness purchases.”

Newegg is teaming with PlanITROI to bring this new offering to all registered NeweggBusiness customers. The process is simple: provide PlanITROI with details about the trade-in assets and, within 48 hours, a quote is generated detailing the value of those assets. Customers then ship the assets at no cost using materials provided by PlanITROI. Once the assets are inventoried and validated, Newegg issues a NeweggBusiness.com gift card within 30 days of PlanITROI receiving the equipment.

Products frequently traded in include: smart phones, Chromebooks, tablets & iPads, PCs & Macs, and laptops & MacBooks. All products are responsibly recycled, and all data is securely and permanently erased (recycling adheres to the “R2” Responsible Recycling standard, and customers receive a Certificate of Data Destruction & Erasure).

Business customers interested in taking advantage of the Tech Trade Up program can visit https://www.neweggbusiness.com/electronics-computer-recycling/, email sales@neweggbusiness.com or call 888-482-6678, extension #1.

About Newegg Inc. Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 36 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.

