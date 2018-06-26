Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;24;A morning t-storm;28;23;WSW;11;84%;69%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;29;Sunny and very warm;41;30;W;9;32%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;21;W;26;28%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;E;12;59%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog, then some sun;21;11;Periods of sun, nice;25;15;NE;13;69%;4%;8

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;Spotty showers;17;11;N;13;67%;83%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;41;21;Sunny and pleasant;37;22;SSW;8;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with showers;21;13;Cloudy, p.m. showers;21;13;WSW;9;74%;100%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Spotty showers;19;13;Warmer with a shower;24;18;NE;7;79%;77%;4

Athens, Greece;Severe thunderstorms;25;19;Thunderstorms;24;19;SW;9;82%;88%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;12;6;Mostly sunny;14;7;SW;9;60%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;27;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;29;WNW;27;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSE;7;73%;63%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A stray t-shower;27;20;W;22;74%;63%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;25;Showers around;31;26;SSW;10;71%;81%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;27;21;Periods of sun;27;22;WSW;18;65%;6%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;Very hot;37;25;N;15;22%;18%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-shower in spots;24;16;Rain ending, cooler;20;15;NNW;14;78%;89%;3

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;24;13;Partly sunny;24;16;NNE;12;51%;30%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;17;9;Remaining cloudy;16;9;SE;8;73%;70%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;Sunny and nice;26;9;E;11;41%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thundershowers;23;13;Showers and t-storms;24;17;N;15;60%;86%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;23;13;Periods of sun, warm;27;14;ENE;11;59%;3%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;17;ENE;17;82%;89%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A t-shower in spots;24;13;A shower;21;17;NNE;13;66%;85%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;16;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;NW;16;70%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of sun;30;16;Clouds and sun, nice;29;15;N;9;33%;27%;9

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;26;23;Rain, breezy, humid;24;21;SW;23;88%;98%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;38;23;Sunshine and hot;42;24;N;11;13%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouding up;18;12;Occasional rain;16;7;SSE;13;70%;60%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;E;9;64%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;27;SSW;17;49%;74%;5

Chicago, United States;Strong thunderstorms;26;20;Partial sunshine;25;20;WSW;13;74%;27%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;29;25;WSW;18;79%;79%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;SE;10;63%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;W;6;89%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Hot with some sun;37;27;Partly sunny and hot;39;27;S;15;45%;2%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;30;21;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;SSE;19;79%;58%;7

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, warm;36;28;Thunderstorms;33;28;E;13;78%;86%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;36;18;Warm with some sun;36;19;W;9;21%;27%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm or two;33;27;SSE;15;75%;76%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;33;23;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;SE;13;64%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing and warm;22;11;Mostly sunny;24;12;NE;15;58%;0%;8

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;17;Sunshine;34;17;NNE;7;20%;2%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;WSW;20;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Decreasing clouds;31;25;SSE;13;77%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;21;6;Nice with sunshine;22;7;ESE;8;40%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;12;67%;65%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;W;17;58%;4%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;31;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SSE;10;77%;72%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;9;72%;47%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray shower;31;24;ENE;29;54%;77%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WSW;22;62%;73%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with some sun;42;28;Warm with hazy sun;40;28;ENE;16;31%;24%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;ENE;7;78%;77%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty showers;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;8;69%;64%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;42;28;Mostly sunny, warm;38;29;N;16;47%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;3;Mostly sunny;18;4;W;9;46%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;35;11;Not as hot;32;12;N;8;12%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;34;28;Hazy sun;35;29;S;11;58%;8%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;29;20;Thunderstorms;28;20;SSE;7;84%;99%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;27;Partial sunshine;38;28;SSW;24;36%;45%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;25;15;A morning t-storm;26;19;ENE;19;53%;80%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Warm with some sun;33;24;E;14;59%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;WSW;8;56%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSE;12;80%;82%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;8;81%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;14;-1;A shower in the p.m.;14;-1;E;14;51%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;12;76%;74%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing;18;15;Turning sunny;18;15;S;11;72%;13%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;25;15;Some sun, pleasant;25;16;NNW;14;63%;7%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;Mostly sunny;25;13;ENE;17;48%;1%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;27;17;Low clouds, then sun;27;17;S;9;59%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;SSW;10;71%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;W;11;41%;28%;11

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;30;26;A t-storm around;30;27;WSW;18;73%;88%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;30;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;6;72%;43%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;28;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;ENE;7;80%;79%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Variable clouds;14;5;Cloudy;13;4;ENE;5;78%;28%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;S;5;58%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;9;71%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-shower;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;NE;16;54%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;28;25;A shower in places;29;25;SSW;21;73%;71%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;16;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;NNW;15;76%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;24;15;High clouds;28;17;S;6;50%;80%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NNE;11;39%;0%;5

Mumbai, India;Cloudy with showers;31;27;Showers;30;26;SW;24;80%;89%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;21;13;Partly sunny;22;11;WSW;11;67%;44%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;25;18;Inc. clouds;25;21;SE;15;59%;60%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;WNW;8;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;23;17;Mostly cloudy;28;17;NE;9;72%;10%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;Variable cloudiness;31;25;SSW;24;62%;21%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Partly sunny;27;15;S;9;45%;5%;5

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;25;12;Spotty showers;27;16;S;14;57%;92%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;29;26;Some sun, a shower;28;25;ESE;19;79%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;NW;11;86%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;23;Showers around;31;23;E;9;79%;72%;11

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;27;15;Mostly sunny, warm;28;17;NE;12;57%;1%;9

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;19;15;Periods of rain;18;10;SSE;12;75%;86%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;9;70%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SE;23;77%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;36;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;SSW;7;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;22;11;Showers and t-storms;22;15;NNE;12;56%;70%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;17;A strong t-storm;27;19;N;11;82%;68%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;Spotty showers;20;11;WSW;13;58%;71%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;23;16;Partly sunny;23;15;W;12;64%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;SSE;14;73%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;10;7;Cloudy;11;7;SE;12;74%;24%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;24;13;NNE;7;55%;2%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;30;20;Sunshine, pleasant;26;19;NE;7;73%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;28;Sunny and very warm;44;29;N;24;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;N;14;38%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;High clouds;22;13;W;14;58%;15%;3

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;19;12;Clouds, then sun;18;12;WSW;16;70%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;24;17;Couple of t-storms;24;18;E;5;76%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;E;19;69%;27%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;NE;9;99%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;SW;7;25%;13%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;20;9;E;4;42%;8%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NNE;10;70%;26%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;13;Nice with some sun;24;14;NNW;12;65%;3%;10

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Mostly cloudy;20;12;E;8;56%;33%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;21;Low clouds breaking;29;22;SSW;11;69%;31%;5

Shanghai, China;Very hot;37;28;Very hot;37;28;S;18;59%;29%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy a.m. showers;29;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;S;12;76%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;19;14;Rain and a t-storm;20;14;ESE;12;77%;88%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;E;18;69%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;21;11;Partly sunny;25;14;SSW;9;50%;9%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;17;10;A shower or two;17;12;NE;7;79%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;WSW;6;60%;27%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;20;11;Periods of sun;20;12;W;12;67%;3%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and nice;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;34;22;N;12;22%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Sunshine and hot;36;19;NNE;11;30%;5%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and delightful;36;22;Sunny and very warm;37;23;SSE;9;13%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;Sunny;33;23;NNE;14;46%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;25;18;Heavy thunderstorms;23;17;NNE;9;77%;90%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with some sun;31;24;Partly sunny, windy;31;25;SSW;37;68%;29%;8

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;22;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;18;SSE;18;86%;86%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Sunshine and nice;27;21;W;20;58%;25%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;NW;22;46%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;20;8;Mostly sunny, nice;25;8;N;11;43%;1%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;19;11;Rather cloudy;19;12;NW;9;57%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Thundershowers;23;13;Showers and t-storms;22;16;NNW;14;57%;86%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;23;NNE;8;88%;84%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;21;11;Sun and some clouds;25;14;NE;13;52%;7%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;19;12;Showers and t-storms;25;16;NE;17;61%;63%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with a shower;9;8;Partly sunny;12;6;NNW;12;66%;14%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;27;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;S;13;90%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;17;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;NE;5;34%;4%;12

