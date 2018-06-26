RW GARCIA CONTINUES TO PACK THE ORGANIC GROCERY AISLES WITH FLAVOR AND CRUNCH

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--RW Garcia company, a family owned and operated snack brand, has answered the call of taste buds everywhere with the launch of its new line of Organic Corn Chips. While corn chips have long been labeled a guilty pleasure, snackers now have a USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO alternative that is jam-packed with flavor and crunch. The new line launched exclusively at Harris Teeter as part of the retailer’s HT Home Town program, and expands nationally this summer, just in time for summer snacking!

The new line debuts on shelves in four delectable flavors in 8.25 oz. packaging ($4.49): Organic Yellow and Blue Corn for the snacking purist, straight from the grill Organic Bar-B-Q and “Philly, eat your heart out” Organic Chili Cheese. In addition to organic and non-GMO certifications, each variety is also gluten-free and contains low or no added sugar.

The introduction of Organic Corn Chips follows the recent successful launch of RW Garcia’s Organic Lentil with Turmeric and Organic Chickpea 3 Seed Artisan Crackers. Inspiration for the product comes from the third generation of Garcia family members, who love snacking on salty corn chips. When word got out to the innovators in the RW Garcia test kitchen, they knew there had to be a way to create an organic, non-GMO, and preservative-free corn chip, while still capturing the taste and texture that snackers crave. And thus, the Organic Corn Chip line was born.

“Corn chips are a snacking staple in our family, whether on their own or used in recipes,” said Genelle Chetcuti, Vice President of Marketing at RW Garcia and daughter of co-founders Robert “Bob” and Margaret Garcia. “We are delighted to share this better-for-you alternative with people like us who crave a delicious corn chip snack made with simple, organic ingredients.”

About RW Garcia Founded in 1982 and based in Scotts Valley, California, RW Garcia is a family-owned and operated artisan maker of high quality, organic corn chips, tortilla chips and artisan crackers. RW Garcia is committed to sourcing the finest ingredients available, and proudly produces all products in its wholly-owned facilities. All RW Garcia products are made from stone ground non-GMO corn, contain no additives or preservatives, are verified non-GMO and certified gluten-free and Kosher. The company is also dedicated to making the world a better place through sustainable practices, which it uses at its manufacturing facilities in Las Vegas and Lincolnton, N.C. RW Garcia’s distinct products can be found throughout North America as well as in Europe and Australia. For more information, visit RWGarcia.com, or visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

