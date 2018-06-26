Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;86;75;A morning t-storm;82;74;WSW;7;84%;69%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;85;Sunny and very warm;106;86;W;6;32%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;94;67;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;70;W;16;28%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;78;66;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;E;8;59%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog, then some sun;69;52;Periods of sun, nice;78;58;NE;8;69%;4%;8

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;65;50;Spotty showers;62;53;N;8;67%;83%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;105;69;Sunny and pleasant;98;72;SSW;5;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with showers;70;56;Cloudy, p.m. showers;70;56;WSW;5;74%;100%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Spotty showers;67;56;Warmer with a shower;76;65;NE;4;79%;77%;4

Athens, Greece;Severe thunderstorms;77;67;Thunderstorms;76;67;SW;6;82%;88%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;53;42;Mostly sunny;58;45;SW;5;60%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;111;81;Sunny, breezy, hot;111;85;WNW;17;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;4;73%;63%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A stray t-shower;81;68;W;14;74%;63%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;77;Showers around;88;78;SSW;6;71%;81%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;81;70;Periods of sun;81;71;WSW;11;65%;6%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;Very hot;99;77;N;9;22%;18%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-shower in spots;76;61;Rain ending, cooler;69;60;NNW;9;78%;89%;3

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;75;55;Partly sunny;76;61;NNE;8;51%;30%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;63;49;Remaining cloudy;62;49;SE;5;73%;70%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;Sunny and nice;79;49;E;7;41%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thundershowers;73;55;Showers and t-storms;75;62;N;9;60%;86%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;74;55;Periods of sun, warm;80;57;ENE;7;59%;3%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;76;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;63;ENE;10;82%;89%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A t-shower in spots;76;56;A shower;70;62;NNE;8;66%;85%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;61;48;Mostly sunny;64;47;NW;10;70%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of sun;85;60;Clouds and sun, nice;84;59;N;6;33%;27%;9

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;79;73;Rain, breezy, humid;75;70;SW;14;88%;98%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;100;74;Sunshine and hot;108;76;N;7;13%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouding up;64;53;Occasional rain;61;45;SSE;8;70%;60%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;68;A t-storm in spots;80;67;E;6;64%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;102;80;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;81;SSW;11;49%;74%;5

Chicago, United States;Strong thunderstorms;79;68;Partial sunshine;78;68;WSW;8;74%;27%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;78;A t-storm in spots;84;78;WSW;11;79%;79%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;SE;6;63%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;82;76;Clouds and sun;82;76;W;4;89%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Hot with some sun;98;80;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;S;9;45%;2%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;86;71;A shower in the a.m.;84;71;SSE;12;79%;58%;7

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, warm;96;82;Thunderstorms;92;82;E;8;78%;86%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;96;64;Warm with some sun;96;66;W;6;21%;27%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;80;A t-storm or two;92;80;SSE;10;75%;76%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;91;74;Some sun, pleasant;87;74;SE;8;64%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing and warm;72;52;Mostly sunny;75;53;NE;9;58%;0%;8

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;95;63;Sunshine;93;63;NNE;4;20%;2%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;81;65;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;WSW;13;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;Decreasing clouds;88;77;SSE;8;77%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;69;42;Nice with sunshine;71;44;ESE;5;40%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;8;67%;65%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;71;53;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;W;11;58%;4%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;88;76;A t-storm or two;91;76;SSE;6;77%;72%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SSW;6;72%;47%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;76;A stray shower;88;76;ENE;18;54%;77%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;WSW;14;62%;73%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with some sun;108;82;Warm with hazy sun;104;82;ENE;10;31%;24%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;81;68;A t-storm in spots;85;68;ENE;4;78%;77%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty showers;85;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;NW;5;69%;64%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;107;82;Mostly sunny, warm;101;84;N;10;47%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;62;37;Mostly sunny;64;39;W;6;46%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;95;52;Not as hot;90;54;N;5;12%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;93;83;Hazy sun;95;84;S;7;58%;8%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;84;68;Thunderstorms;83;68;SSE;4;84%;99%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;101;81;Partial sunshine;101;82;SSW;15;36%;45%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;78;58;A morning t-storm;79;65;ENE;12;53%;80%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;Warm with some sun;92;76;E;8;59%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;71;Partly sunny, nice;90;70;WSW;5;56%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;89;77;Showers and t-storms;90;79;SSE;8;80%;82%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;5;81%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;57;30;A shower in the p.m.;57;31;E;9;51%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;SW;8;76%;74%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing;65;60;Turning sunny;65;59;S;7;72%;13%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;76;60;Some sun, pleasant;77;61;NNW;9;63%;7%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;Mostly sunny;78;55;ENE;11;48%;1%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;81;63;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;S;6;59%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;SSW;6;71%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;95;66;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;W;7;41%;28%;11

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;86;80;A t-storm around;86;80;WSW;11;73%;88%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;86;75;Partly sunny;89;76;NE;4;72%;43%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;83;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;ENE;4;80%;79%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Variable clouds;57;42;Cloudy;56;40;ENE;3;78%;28%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;S;3;58%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SW;5;71%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-shower;71;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;NE;10;54%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;83;76;A shower in places;83;76;SSW;13;73%;71%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;60;45;Mostly sunny;62;45;NNW;9;76%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;75;58;High clouds;82;62;S;4;50%;80%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;77;58;Clouds and sun, nice;80;59;NNE;7;39%;0%;5

Mumbai, India;Cloudy with showers;88;81;Showers;86;79;SW;15;80%;89%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;69;55;Partly sunny;71;52;WSW;7;67%;44%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;77;65;Inc. clouds;77;69;SE;9;59%;60%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;91;68;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;WNW;5;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;73;62;Mostly cloudy;82;63;NE;5;72%;10%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;86;76;Variable cloudiness;88;77;SSW;15;62%;21%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;Partly sunny;80;59;S;5;45%;5%;5

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;77;53;Spotty showers;81;61;S;9;57%;92%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;84;78;Some sun, a shower;83;78;ESE;12;79%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;76;Couple of t-storms;84;75;NW;7;86%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;85;73;Showers around;87;73;E;5;79%;72%;11

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;81;58;Mostly sunny, warm;83;62;NE;8;57%;1%;9

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;66;59;Periods of rain;65;51;SSE;8;75%;86%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;89;76;A t-storm around;91;74;SW;6;70%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;86;73;A t-storm around;88;73;SE;14;77%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;96;73;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SSW;4;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;72;52;Showers and t-storms;72;58;NNE;7;56%;70%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;62;A strong t-storm;80;66;N;7;82%;68%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;69;52;Spotty showers;68;51;WSW;8;58%;71%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;74;60;Partly sunny;74;60;W;8;64%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;72;A shower in the a.m.;81;73;SSE;8;73%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;50;45;Cloudy;52;45;SE;8;74%;24%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;70;55;Partly sunny;75;56;NNE;4;55%;2%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;85;67;Sunshine, pleasant;79;67;NE;5;73%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;83;Sunny and very warm;111;85;N;15;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;N;9;38%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;73;53;High clouds;71;55;W;8;58%;15%;3

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;66;54;Clouds, then sun;64;54;WSW;10;70%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;76;63;Couple of t-storms;76;64;E;3;76%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;86;78;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;E;12;69%;27%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;NE;5;99%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;62;Clouds and sun, nice;79;60;SW;5;25%;13%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;63;48;Partly sunny;68;48;E;3;42%;8%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;NNE;6;70%;26%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;75;55;Nice with some sun;76;57;NNW;7;65%;3%;10

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;70;53;Mostly cloudy;68;53;E;5;56%;33%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;70;Low clouds breaking;84;71;SSW;7;69%;31%;5

Shanghai, China;Very hot;99;82;Very hot;99;82;S;11;59%;29%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy a.m. showers;84;77;A stray thunderstorm;85;78;S;8;76%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;66;56;Rain and a t-storm;67;58;ESE;7;77%;88%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;85;78;Mostly sunny, nice;85;75;E;11;69%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;69;53;Partly sunny;77;57;SSW;5;50%;9%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;63;50;A shower or two;63;54;NE;4;79%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;91;78;Mostly sunny;94;79;WSW;4;60%;27%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;68;53;Periods of sun;68;54;W;7;67%;3%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and nice;90;67;Sunny and pleasant;92;71;N;7;22%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;Sunshine and hot;96;66;NNE;7;30%;5%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and delightful;97;72;Sunny and very warm;98;73;SSE;6;13%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;87;70;Sunny;91;74;NNE;8;46%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;77;64;Heavy thunderstorms;73;62;NNE;5;77%;90%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with some sun;87;75;Partly sunny, windy;88;77;SSW;23;68%;29%;8

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;71;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;64;SSE;11;86%;86%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;Sunshine and nice;80;69;W;12;58%;25%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;83;65;Mostly sunny;84;63;NW;14;46%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;68;46;Mostly sunny, nice;77;46;N;7;43%;1%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;67;52;Rather cloudy;66;53;NW;5;57%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Thundershowers;73;55;Showers and t-storms;71;60;NNW;8;57%;86%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and a t-storm;80;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;73;NNE;5;88%;84%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;69;52;Sun and some clouds;78;56;NE;8;52%;7%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;67;53;Showers and t-storms;77;61;NE;11;61%;63%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with a shower;49;46;Partly sunny;53;44;NNW;8;66%;14%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;81;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;S;8;90%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;Mostly sunny and hot;94;64;NE;3;34%;4%;12

