Counter-amphibious landing operation held in Taichung

By  Central News Agency
2018/06/26 19:30

Counter-amphibious military drill in Central Taiwan Tuesday. (By Central News Agency)

A counter-amphibious landing operation involving personnel from tri-service forces was held in Taichung Tuesday to test the Armed Forces' combat readiness.

Staged at the Dajia rivermouth, the live-fire drill began at 8 a.m.

The exercise started with the dispatch of a number of civilian drones to collect intelligence on the invading forces before two Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDFs) from the Air Force and two Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats from the Navy were sent to fend off the imaginary intruders.

Eight AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopters then fired a round of Hellfire missiles before a number of army M114A1 155mm howitzers were fired.

The commander of the drill, Maj. Gen. Yin Chang-jung of the army's 58th artillery command, told CNA that the exercise was a routine annual live-fire drill to test military combat preparedness.

It was also meant to test the Army's ability to work with Air Force and Navy personnel, he added. (By Su Mu-chun and Joseph Yeh)
military drills
IDF
Super Cobra
Hellfire

