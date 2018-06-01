Taiwan’s democracy will not backslide: President Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s democracy will only move forward, it will absolutely not regress, President Tsai Ing-wen told visitors Tuesday.

Her guests were international experts and academics attending 15th anniversary celebrations for the Taiwan Democracy Foundation, the Central News Agency reported.

Tsai named last month’s inauguration of the Transitional Justice Committee as “the final mile” and as an example of the practical action Taiwan had taken in fostering and advancing democracy.

The Democracy Foundation event allowed experts and observers from around the world to exchange views and offer advice about protecting the freedom of speech and fighting fake news in order to safeguard the advance of democracy, CNA quoted the president as saying.

Taiwan’s democracy had also been witnessed by overseas organizations, with French-based Reporters without Borders opening its Asian bureau in Taipei and Freedom House improving its ranking of the island’s democracy, Tsai said.

Her address to the guests was not open to the media but later reported in a news release.

At the East Asia Democracy Forum marking the Democracy Foundation’s anniversary Tuesday, speakers described China’s attempts to depict Taiwan as its province as “the most harmful fake news,” the Liberty Times reported.