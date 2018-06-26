Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Expands to Five Nights of Fireworks June 30–July 4

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, (NYSE:SIX) the world’s largest regional theme park company, and Coca-Cola are throwing the biggest July 4 th celebration in the nation at all US Six Flags theme parks, June 30-July 4. This year’s annual Coca-Cola July 4thFest at Six Flags is expanding to five days with a brand new All-American Food Festival, spectacular fireworks each night, new Coca-Cola parties, one hour early Exclusive Ride Times and thrilling fun for the entire family.

“We are launching the biggest holiday celebration in our history with five days of family thrills and five nights of fireworks at all Six Flags parks across the country,” said Vice President of Marketing and Sales, James Geiser. “We have partnered with Coca-Cola to create a fully immersive, one-of-a-kind salute to America with more to see and do than ever before. There is no better way to celebrate the Independence Day holiday than Coca-Cola July 4 th Fest at Six Flags.”

Six Flags and Coke are going BIG for this year’s event with park-wide activities each day including:

Five days of Exclusive Ride Times on the most popular rides and attractions (with paid admission and a can of Coca-Cola or Coke Zero Sugar); The new All-American Food Festival featuring specialty foods and beverages inspired by Coca-Cola beverages; Brilliant fireworks each night; and An exclusive first-ever Coca-Cola July 4 th Fest Foam Party.

“Six Flags and Coca-Cola are two iconic brands and we are proud to join forces to help park guests share an ice-cold Coca-Cola and plenty of smiles during this mega five-day celebration,” said Lourdes Grill, Vice President of Strategic Partnership Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “The Coca-Cola July 4 th Fest at Six Flags is all about enjoying family time, summertime and USA pride.”

Don’t miss five days of non-stop Fourth of July holiday entertainment. No one throws a party like Six Flags and Coca-Cola.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, bringing economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

