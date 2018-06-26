REV Group Unveils the First Ambulance with Built-in Ballistic Protection

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--REV Ambulance Group, a division of REV Group, Inc. (REVG), a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands, has announced the launch of the first ambulance to provide built-in ballistic protection for paramedics and EMTs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005534/en/

The REV Guardian, an ambulance wrapped in Level IIIA ballistic protection with run flat tire inserts (Photo: Business Wire)

The REV Guardian was designed in response to the increasing threats faced by first responders. The Guardian is a fully functioning ambulance wrapped in Level IIIA ballistic protection. This provides protection for first responders’ entire bodies in the same manner that commonly-issued ballistic vests and helmets protect the chest and head.

The standard package contains three pillars of protection:

1. Run flat tire inserts that ensure the crew can escape even if the tires are compromised

2. Ballistic glass that protects what is typically the most vulnerable points on the vehicle

3. A full envelope of Level IIIA ballistic Kevlar throughout the ambulance

Bob Collins, President of the REV Ambulance Group, commented, “While it is unfortunate that this sort of ballistic protection is needed, the market has requested the development of an ambulance that does not look like an armored military vehicle and functions like a normal ambulance, while providing increased safety to crews if they are involved in potential active shooter situations.”

In addition to meeting the ballistic protection the REV Guardian can operate as a standard unit within a fleet of ambulances.

REV Guardian represents the latest in a long line of industry-leading innovations intended to keep our nation’s first responders safe while answering their call of duty.

About REV Group

REV ( ) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. REV serves a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. REV provides customized vehicle solutions for applications including: essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (“RVs”) and luxury buses). REV’s brand portfolio consists of 30 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of REV’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005534/en/

CONTACT: REV Group

Sandy Bugbee, 1-888-738-4037 (1-888-REVG-037)

VP, Treasurer and Investor Relations

investors@revgroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WISCONSIN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT HEALTH OTHER TRANSPORT HOSPITALS AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST TIRES & RUBBER OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: REV Group, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 06:55 AM/DISC: 06/26/2018 06:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005534/en