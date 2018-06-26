Koreas discuss linking railways across border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas are exchanging views on improving North Korea's outdated railways and linking them with the South as they continue to take conciliatory steps amid global efforts to resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear weapons.

The talks Tuesday at the border village of Panmunjom are the latest to discuss ways to carry out peace commitments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

However, the vows to upgrade North Korea's railways and roads are purely aspirational at this point since South Korea cannot take material steps before international sanctions against the North are lifted. It was unclear whether the Koreas would be able announce specific actions beyond preliminary research after Tuesday's meeting.