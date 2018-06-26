Tony Robbins Speaking at the 2018 Auto Think Tank Annual Conference

CARMEL, California--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Tony Robbins will be speaking at the 2018 Auto Think Tank Annual Conference. The Conference is scheduled for August 23-25, 2018, at the Marriott Marquis and Marina in San Diego. Registration deadline is June 28, 2018 -- register today.

The event will feature presentations by industry leaders targeting financial institutions, auto dealers, auto auctions, automakers, tech companies and others involved in the vehicle lifecycle.

The 2018 Auto Think Tank Annual Conference is a three-full-day event being curated by ARN Automotive Society’s board of directors, with an audience of over 600 from all over the world. Our goal is to bring together bright minds to participate in panel discussions and give talks that are idea focused, and on a wide range of subjects, to motivate attendees, advance the industry, foster learning, and provoke conversations that matter.

About Tony Robbins, World Authority on Leadership Psychology

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, philanthropist and the nation’s #1 Life and Business Strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. Listen to Tony Robbins at https://youtu.be/BwFOwyoH-3g.

About ARN

ARN is a nonprofit organization devoted to driving automotive excellence, advancing the industry, and building profitable business relationships by providing networking and learning opportunities as well as resources and tools.

Unlike other industry membership associations, ARN focuses on the vehicle lifecycle from vehicle manufacturing, vehicle retail, vehicle financing to vehicle remarketing. ARN is run and operated by volunteers representing all aspects of the vehicle lifecycle.

