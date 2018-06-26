Indonesia's 'Queen of YouTube' thanks Taiwan for welcoming migrants

Siti Badriah, a hugely popular songstress in Indonesia who has performed in Taiwan, has thanked Taiwan for taking good care of Southeast Asian migrant workers, including those from her country.

The 26-year-old Siti, who has become wildly popular after her performance of Lagi Syantik (Pretty Full), has had close ties with Taiwan since performing a concert at the Flora Expo site in Taipei in 2016 to celebrate Eid al-Fitr or the End of Ramadan.

That performance bonded the singer and her fans -- both Indonesian migrant workers and Taiwanese -- who have been in contact online ever since.

Her rendition of Lagi Syantik has now earned her the title of "Queen of YouTube" after the Dangdut music got more than 167 million hits on YouTube.

Lagi Syantik, which describes how a girl has dressed herself up for her lover, has gained a strong following outside Indonesia, including in Taiwan, Japan and India, and migrant workers in Taiwan said it is the most popular Indonesian song among them.

During an event to promote her Dangdut music album in Jakarta on Monday, the diva told CNA she would like to perform again in Taiwan.

"If I have such a chance, I will not be doing it like I'm working there. It will be like I'm visiting friends and relatives, enjoying a party in their company," she said.

Siti said she learned that Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen recently released a video message on Eid al-Fitr Day to thank Indonesian migrant workers for their hard work and for their contributions to Taiwan and used Indonesian to send her best wishes.

"I'm really delighted to learn that Taiwan's president and government are taking good care of Indonesians in Taiwan and treasure their presence in Taiwan," she said, adding that she hopes such good deeds and kind-heartedness will bring blessings to all.

Meanwhile, Siti said to her compatriots in Taiwan: "I love you," asking them to "be a plus" to the image of Indonesia.

She urged Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan to "love Taiwanese, love Indonesians, and don't forget your folks in your hometown." (By Jay Chou and S.C. Chang)