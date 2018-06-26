After 50 years, the last barber on Taipei's Yangmingshan is about to shut up shop

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After over 50 years, Chuang Yu-huan (莊有煥) of Augusta's Barber Shop (蘭心男女髮廊), Yangmingshan will turn off the lights for good, leaving behind a Taipei institution.

Chuang will shut up shop for the last time this June, which saw the ups and downs of Taiwan from Gezhi Road (格致路) over the past 50 years.

When reflecting on his career, Chuang said all he ever wanted was for his family to have enough.

Taiwan News met with Chuang, aged over 70, to talk about his traditional Taiwanese barber shop and his life in it.



Chuang Yu-huan. (Taiwan News)

At 7.00 a.m., Chuang had already welcomed a long-time customer into his shop. With a good morning smile, the customer does not say much as Chuang knows how he likes his hair.

Chuang said his customers range from 0 to 99 years old, and that both old and new customers trust he will do a good job.



Augusta's Barber Shop. (Taiwan News)

Chuang left his home of Miaoli (苗栗) at the age of 16 to train to become a barber in Taipei. After six months of training, he began to ply his trade.

He said he traveled north to improve the lives of himself and his seven siblings. After his military service and at age 24, he began working at Augusta's Barber Shop.

At first the business had seven or eight staff, but over time and as society changed all other staff left. He took over the business and became the sole owner-operator.

Augusta's Barber Shop was established by the previous owner, who Chuang recalls was a woman from Shanghai.

She started her business in Taipei as a hairdresser mostly serving the U.S. military. It was profitable, but without a better option she set up shop among army barracks.

In time she set up Augusta's at Yangmingshan on Gezhi Road, where the barber shop currently stands.



Augusta's Barber Shop. (Taiwan News)

Chuang, who's English first name is John, said he used to cut the hair of many U.S. servicemen.

He said the experience was profound due to the different characteristics of foreigner hair, which took some time to get used to. But Chuang insists that despite the differences, all hair is easy to cut.

He also remembers times when it was difficult to accept a foreigner's different cultural approach. He mentioned a time when a foreigner arrived to his shop wearing only swimming shorts and a long towel.

He said "that is enough, in this way I am conservative, this kind of behavior won't do".



Some of Chuang's tools. (Taiwan News)

The barber shop's English name, Augusta, was chosen to appeal to foreigners, who occupied 90 percent of his customers at the time.

Back when the U.S. military was stationed in Taiwan, there were five hair dressers on Yangmingshan. Over time, these shops closed and Augusta's is the only one left.

In recent times, the barber shop has moved to service a wide cross-section of Taiwan society from students to military officers and from captains of industry to blue collar workers.

Chuang said he used to charge US$1 for a haircut and he has not increased his prices in 22 years. Chuang sees little benefit in increasing prices, and the stable price keeps his customers happy.



Price schedule. (Taiwan News)

When asked the difference between traditional and contemporary hair dressing, Chuang smiled and said traditional barbers need a foundation of skill and tools because every person's features are different.

He lamented that a good base of skill is no longer a pre-requisite for someone to open their own shop.

When asked about his most memorable customers, he said Chiang Kai-shek's (蔣介石) three brothers, as well as his grandson Chiang Yu-sung (蔣友松) as well as Sun Chih-chiang (孫治強) were frequent customers.

Prominent military officials, businesspeople and other politicians are also regular customers, according to Chuang.

When asked the names of some business people, Chuang smiled and said "this cannot be said."



Hair products. (Taiwan News)

He said that his profession led him to see the ups and downs of life, but also helped to shape some important personal attributes like integrity. Because of this, he reasoned that his business model is different to other shops.

Despite position and status, or if you are a one-off customer or life-long regular, you will receive the same treatment, according to Chuang.



Chuang in action. (Taiwan News)

For the regular customers, Chuang's retirement is troubling because there is no successor. When he leaves, the light goes out for good.

For Chuang, retirement does not come easy, but his age and body has made his work tiresome.

When asked about his retirement plans, Chuang said he is a devout Buddhist and hopes to preach all over the world.