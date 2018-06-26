Large army veteran protests in China pose challenge for Xi

BEIJING (AP) — On Chinese state television broadcasts, President Xi Jinping is often shown clad in battle fatigues inspecting troops, praising their service, and hailing the People's Liberation Army as key to the country's rising global power.

But the nationalist drumbeat rings hollow for many retired soldiers who feel left behind, and they have taken to the streets in droves to complain about having to fend for themselves with meager pensions and little support. The unrest poses a delicate political challenge for Xi, who has made his affinity for the military one of the pillars of his folksy image.

Such grievances came to a head last week when more than a thousand retired soldiers descended on local government offices in the eastern city of Zhenjiang and occupied a plaza for four days.