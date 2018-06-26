Report: 4 injured in rare shooting in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say four people have been injured in a rare instance of gun violence in the Chinese territory.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that a female suspect was apprehended at a shopping mall close to Quarry Bay Park where the incident occurred Tuesday.

The report said at least two of the victims, including a woman, were taken to a hospital with head injuries. Firearms are tightly controlled in Hong Kong and such shootings are highly unusual, usually restricted to armed robbers and members of organized crime groups known as triads.

The Asian financial hub is considered generally safe, although thieves have sometimes attacked jewelry stores using hammers.