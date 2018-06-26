Former Taiwan News Chief Editor, George O'Young, dies at 87

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After serving with Taiwan News for nearly six decades, former Chief Editor George O'Young passed away Monday evening (June 26) in his home in Taipei's Zhongshan District at the age of 87.

Born Ouyang Shanchu (歐陽善初) in Macau on May 25, 1931, he graduated from Yih Hwa High. In his 20s, he moved to Taiwan to pursue a degree in foreign languages at National Taiwan University, where he received a bachelor's degree in the field in 1958.

From 1958 to 1960, he worked as a secretary for Taiwanese businessman and diplomat Koo Chen-fu (辜振甫) as well as Chinese-born general, entrepreneur and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee, Hsu Heng (徐亨).

In 1960, Ouyang, who adopted the penname George O'Young, accepted a position as editor at China News, the first English-language newspaper in Taiwan, which later took its present name — Taiwan News. Over the years, O'Young worked his way up to Managing Editor, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, and Chief Editor.

In February of 2012, after 52 years of service at Taiwan News, O'Young officially retired, however, as he continued to have a passion for working at the news service, he went on to serve as a consultant for another six years until the spring of 2018.

O'Young will be greatly missed for his infectious smile and giddy laugh. He was an invaluable resource to the Taiwan News team who helped bridge the gap between the early days of the paper and its modern digital presence.

O'Young is survived by his nephew, who currently resides in Taiwan.



George O'Young. (Photo from George O'Young Facebook page)

