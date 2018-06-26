Assure BrandPanels Appoints Industry Expert as Business Unit Head

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Assure BrandPanels, the leader in preventing fraud in pharmaceutical market research, today announced that Carolyn Chamberlain has joined as the business unit head based in London. Assure BrandPanels uses powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning to quickly uncover and prevent bad actors such as bots, hackers and HCPs pretending to be in a specialty they are not from infiltrating market research samples.

“I’m thrilled to join the Assure BrandPanels team and help it continue to grow,” said Chamberlain. “Over the course of my career I have often seen the need to more effectively tackle increasing levels of fraudulent activity within fieldwork. I look forward to working within the industry to show how Assure BrandPanels can address this growing threat.”

Chamberlain brings 20+ years of experience in pharmaceutical market research to the team. Her career began at AstraZeneca where she led insights teams within CV and Oncology for more than a decade. Her contributions helped drive the growth of blockbusters such as Crestor. Most recently, she held senior commercial positions with IPSOS, Millward Brown and the Adelphi Group, whilst also being a key contributor to EphMRA and the BHBIA.

“It is exciting to have someone of Carolyn’s calibre join us in our mission to prevent fraud in pharma fieldwork,” said Asif Javed, C.E.O. Assure BrandPanels. “Carolyn has a wealth of experience in the industry, which combined with her passion for solving the problem we are addressing, make her an ideal fit to help us continue our growth story.”

About Assure BrandPanels

Assure BrandPanels is a custom-assembled panel comprised of a client's target physicians, used for generating sample frames for market research recruitment. Utilising the latest developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Assure BrandPanels eliminates fake respondents, fake credentials and fake answers from market research samples, ensuring all respondents are verified, vetted and valued. Assure BrandPanels is a business unit of the P\S\L Group. To learn more about Assure BrandPanels, visit www.assurepanels.com

