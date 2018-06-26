Van crashes into Dutch newspaper building, attack suspected

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch police say that a van has rammed into the entrance of a building housing a national newspaper in Amsterdam, sparking a fire in what looks a deliberate pre-dawn attack. No one was injured.

Chief editor of De Telegraaf newspaper Paul Jansen said early Tuesday that "we will not be intimidated" and said that "it is clear that we don't have friends everywhere."

Private news outlet NOS cited a police spokesman as saying that surrounding roads and the vehicle's trajectory indicated that the driver hit the building intentionally.

The driver is reported to have fled with an accomplice in a separate vehicle, a dark Audi. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which happened around 4:00 am (0200 GMT).