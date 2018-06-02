Duterte calls God 'stupid' angering Catholics in the Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, angered what may become his most formidable adversary; the Catholic Church in his country.



Speaking before government officials on June 22, Duterte launched into a theological criticism of the Bible’s creation story, using some very strong language, and calling God “stupid” for creating a perfect creation, and then giving humankind the option to ruin it.



Unsurprisingly, as Asia’s most populous Catholic nation, many in the country have been angered by their leader’s remarks.



One Catholic Bishop, Arturo Bastes, quoted by TIME fired back at the President condemning his words as “blasphemous utterances.”



Bastes went on to say“Duterte’s tirade against God and the Bible reveals again that he is a psychological freak, a psychopath, an abnormal mind who should have not been elected as president of our civilized and Christian nation.”

On Monday, June 25 Duterte defended his remarks, explaining that he was bearing out his frustration with religious workers who are consistently criticizing his administration. The presidential spokesman, Harry Roque Jr., said that the president was expressing anger over sexual abuse he suffered from a priest when he was young.

Whatever the explanation, or reasoning behind the statements, hard line Catholics and Duterte’s political opposition are pushing back against the affront to the Church.

A political opponent, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV was quoted by TIME as saying Duterte is “one evil man" and that his insult of the Christian God was consistent with the deceitfulness, heartlessness and ruthlessness of his policies.”

According to Duterte, God alone is responsible for the creation of “malice” as a result of Adam and Eve eating the forbidden fruit of knowledge of good and evil.

“Who is this stupid God? He’s really stupid. You created something perfect, and then you think of an event that would tempt and destroy the quality of your work,” said Duterte in his speech last Friday.

He went on to ask his audience “How can you rationalize this God?” and concluded that the concept of Original Sin is a “very stupid proposition.”

Bloomberg suggests that the remarks may risk undermining his wide popularity throughout the Philippines, an 80 percent Catholic nation, that has traditionally shown very strong support for the Catholic Church in the country.

In the same address, which can be viewed here (in Tagalog / English), the President makes a joke about the seductive power of evil, and Eve’s inability to resist trying the fruit of the tree of knowledge (the “apple” as Duterte tells it).

He implies that when something very appealing is dangled in front of you, despite knowing the danger, it is difficult to resist the allure of evil, as he jokingly tosses out the phrase “Made in China,” before continuing on with his theological musings.