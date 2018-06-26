Our Telekom Ramps up Connectivity across Solomon Islands with SES Networks

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Solomon Telekom Company Limited, trading under the name Our Telekom, is expanding its partnership with SES Networks to enable faster and improved mobile and internet services to communities scattered throughout more than 900 islands within the Solomon Islands archipelago.

Under the agreement announced by SES, Our Telekom, the leading operator in the Solomon Islands and Oceania region, has contracted capacity on SES’ Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) fleet to enhance connectivity between remote provinces and the nation’s capital, Honiara. This comes in response to rapidly increasing data consumption by residents and enterprise customers across the isles, especially in the archipelago’s outermost stretches.

The reliability of GEO connectivity complements fibre-like internet speeds that local populations already enjoy through Our Telekom’s existing partnership with SES Networks. Last November, the telco launched its first 4G/LTE network in Solomon Islands powered by the O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation, and has upgraded bandwidth every four months since. With additional GEO capacity, Our Telekom brings improved connectivity services to communities and businesses located on even the farthest ends of the islands.

“Establishing connectivity across an archipelago, especially one comprising hundreds of islands, had until recently been a perennial challenge,” said Loyley Ngira, CEO at Our Telekom.“With SES Networks’ GEO-MEO complimentary connectivity pairing, we have an ideal solution that provides quality connectivity for a variety of customer needs. We are excited to extend our partnership with SES Networks, and make further inroads to empower people and businesses with significantly enhanced connectivity, no matter where they are within the country.”

“We are pleased that Our Telekom recognises the essential advantages of our GEO-MEO network, especially for geographies as varied as Solomon Islands,” said Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, and Asia-Pacific at SES Networks. “Over the past four years, our partnership with Our Telekom has proven fruitful, starting with establishing baseline 2G connectivity throughout the archipelago, to improved 3G and 4G/LTE services today. With the Solomon Islands’ digital transformation still underway, we are proud to continue our support for Our Telekom as they bring improved mobile and broadband services to their customers.”

About SES

SES is the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

