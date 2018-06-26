4 found dead at house in Germany, man seriously hurt

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a woman and three children have been found dead at an apartment in southern Germany, as well as a man lying outside the building with life-threatening injuries from a fall.

In a statement, police say a witness found the bodies of the 29-year-old woman and the children, ages 3, 7 and 9, in the apartment in the Bavarian town of Gunzenhausen early Tuesday. Police gave no details of the cause of death.

They said that a 31-year-old man, who was apparently the woman's husband and the children's father, was lying outside the building with injuries caused by a fall from a great height.