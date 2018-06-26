Smartmatic – Cybernetica Awarded European Commission Blockchain Research Project

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--The European Commission has awarded the Smartmatic – Cybernetica Centre of Excellence for Internet Voting (SCCEIV) a new research award under the Horizon 2020 Programme.

The project entitled “ PRIViLEDGE ” brings together a consortium of key European players in cryptographic research from the fintech and blockchain domains who will collaborate to advance the development of cryptographic protocols for privacy and security within the context of distributed ledger technology (DLT). The project kicked off in January 2018 and is due to last for 3 years.

Consortium members include Smartmatic – Cybernetica Centre of Excellence for Internet Voting, IBM Research Zurich, University of Tartu (UT), Technical University Eindhoven, University of Salerno, GRNET, University of Edinburgh, Guardtime AS and GUNET.

Blockchain and DLT have emerged as one of the most revolutionary technology developments in recent years, with the goal of eliminating centralised intermediaries and installing distributed trusted services. Although based on cryptographic techniques at their core, the currently deployed DLTs do not address privacy. Research will focus on pioneering development of new cryptographic techniques and protocols which can protect the data, facilitate these applications, and make DLTs deliver on their promises.

Commenting on the award, Mike Summers (Director, SCCEIV) stated, “This award recognises the important contribution of our team to advancing online voting technologies which ensure security and voter privacy, whilst taking advantage of improved transparency and verifiability properties and enhanced public trust that blockchain and DLT can help deliver.”

Horizon 2020 is the biggest European Union Research and Innovation programme. It was created in 2014 to ensure Europe produces world-class science, removes barriers to innovation and makes it easier for the public and private sectors to work together in delivering innovation.

About Smartmatic

Smartmatic is the world’s leading elections and voting technology company. Since forming in 2000, it has developed and implemented technology solutions that help authorities run efficient and transparent elections.

Smartmatic is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers through an organisation of more than 600 employees working in 16 offices around the world.

About Cybernetica

Cybernetica is an R&D intensive ICT company that researches, develops and manufactures secure e-government software solutions, light signalling and telematics products, surveillance and communications systems. Cybernetica, headquartered in Estonia, has offices in Tallinn and Tartu, comprising advanced laboratories equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and measuring capabilities

