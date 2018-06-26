Do you really know what your kid's doing on that smartphone?

CHICAGO (AP) — What your kids are doing online might surprise you.

Increasingly tech-savvy kids are often living secret digital lives on social media and can go to great lengths to avoid parental detection. They can exploit a bewildering and ever-changing array of apps, keep secret "burner" phones to avoid parental monitoring, and share passwords with friends who can post on their accounts when they lose privileges.

Much of this is benign, but it can sometimes lead to harassment, trading of illicit nude photos and worse.

Parents have some options, such as watching their kids' social media feeds or installing monitoring apps on their devices. But doing so is "a full time job," as one parent puts it.