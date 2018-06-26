YouBike begins service in Miaoli City, Central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The public bike rental service YouBike began operations in Miaoli City (苗栗市) today, becoming Taiwan's eighth county with the service, reported CNA.

As a celebratory offer, the first 30 minutes of use will be free for the first year, with the Environmental Protection Agency of the Executive Yuan and the Miaoli County Environmental Protection Bureau footing the bill.

Six bike dock stations around Miaoli City are currently open to the public.



Currently open YouBike bike stations (Image from screenshot of YouBike App)

The freshly opened stations are located at the TRA Miaoli Station (East and West station locations), Public Library of Miaoli County, Miaoli City Office, National Miaoli Senior High School, and National Miaoli Agricultural & Industrial High School.

Once the project is completed, there will be 1,200 bikes available at 30 YouBike stations in Miaoli City, Toufen City (頭份市) and Zhunan Township (竹南鎮).

All locations will be operable by the end of September.

The opening ceremony was attended by YouBike chairman King Liu (劉金標), Miaoli mayor, Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) and others.

Liu said that YouBikes are the best system to deal with traffic and pollution problems because it comes with all the benefits of cycling, but without the hassle and risks like theft, reported CNA.

The cost of bike rental increases in progressive bands. NT$10 is charged for every 30 minutes for the first four hours. NT$20 is charged for every 30 minutes within four to eight hours. NT$30 is charged for every 30 minutes beyond eight hours.