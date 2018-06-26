  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 from seedy side of town

View of Taipei 101 from less glamorous back alley

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/26 14:47

Taipei 101 from dark alley. (Photo by instagram user @trestonchen)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An 18-year-old Taiwanese high school student captured this eerie photograph of Taipei 101 from a dark alley at night with hues of blue permeating both the alley and the tower, punctuated by the bright orange of the skyscraper's pinnacle and tiny restaurant below. 

Treston Chen (陳思翰), who is currently attending Yorba Linda high school in Orange County California, took this photograph near Songren Road in Taipei's Xinyi District on June 19. 

The photo also exhibits a contrast in the low-rise structures and narrow alleyways of old Taipei with the gleaming skyscrapers of the modern metropolis. 


(Photo by Instagram user @trestonchen)
Taipei 101
old Taipei
architecture

