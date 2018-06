BERLIN (AP) — Emergency services say that a train has derailed on a local railway in Austria and several people are injured.

Franz Resperger, a spokesman for the fire service in Lower Austria province, told the Austria Press Agency that two of the train's carriages tipped over in the accident Tuesday morning in Gerersdorf, just outside St. Poelten, west of Vienna.

Dozens of people were on board at the time. The train belongs to the Mariazellerbahn, a local narrow-gauge railway.