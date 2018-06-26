Australia to buy 6 US-made Triton drones for $5.1 billion

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's government says it has bought the first of six U.S.-manufactured long-range drones that will cost 6.9 billion Australian dollars ($5.1 billion) and significantly increase the nation's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Defense Industry Minister Christopher Pyne told Parliament on Tuesday that the first MQ-4C Triton had been bought from Northrop Grumman for AU$1.4 billion ($1 billion).

Pyne said the drone would give Australia high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities across 10 percent of the world's surface. He said Australia would ramp up its defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, a year earlier than had initially been promised.

President Donald Trump has been critical of U.S. allies that he accuses of not spending enough on their own defense.