Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|131—5
|12
|1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|300—4
|10
|0
E.Jackson, Petit (7), Buchter (7), Trivino (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Zimmermann, A.Wilson (6), Coleman (7), Jimenez (7), Greene (8) and Greiner. W_Trivino 6-1. L_Greene 2-4. Sv_Treinen (18). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (7), Lowrie (12). Detroit, Castellanos (10).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|01x—2
|9
|1
Skaggs, Robles (8) and Maldonado; Keller, Hill (8), McCarthy (8), W.Peralta (9) and Perez. W_Keller 2-2. L_Skaggs 6-5. Sv_W.Peralta (1).
___
|Seattle
|020
|001
|200—5
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|012
|000—3
|4
|0
F.Hernandez, Pazos (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Herrmann; Cashner, M.Castro (7), Scott (7), Brach (8), O'Day (9) and Joseph. W_F.Hernandez 7-6. L_M.Castro 2-3. Sv_Diaz (28). HRs_Seattle, Span (3). Baltimore, Schoop (8).
___
|Toronto
|200
|010
|120—6
|9
|0
|Houston
|101
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
J.Happ, Biagini (7), Axford (8), Oh (9) and R.Martin; Verlander, Harris (7), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_J.Happ 10-3. L_Verlander 9-3. Sv_Oh (2). HRs_Toronto, Granderson 2 (9), Grichuk (9). Houston, Bregman (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|061
|102
|01x—11
|12
|0
G.Gonzalez, J.Miller (2), Collins (5), Grace (7) and Severino; Snell, Pruitt (8) and Ramos, Sucre. W_Snell 10-4. L_G.Gonzalez 6-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos 2 (11), Kiermaier (1).
___
|New York
|010
|010
|020—4
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|101—2
|3
|0
Loaisiga, Dav.Robertson (6), Betances (7), Chapman (8) and Romine; Velasquez, Neris (7), Morgan (8), Rios (8), A.Davis (9) and Alfaro. W_Loaisiga 2-0. L_Velasquez 5-8. Sv_Chapman (23). HRs_New York, Judge (20). Philadelphia, Franco (10).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|001
|01x—4
|11
|0
Clevinger, McAllister (6), Kontos (8) and Gomes; Gant, Jor.Hicks (8), Gomber (9), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Gant 2-2. L_Clevinger 6-3. Sv_Norris (15).
___
|San Diego
|000
|031
|000—4
|11
|1
|Texas
|000
|015
|10x—7
|12
|1
Lucchesi, Stock (5), Stammen (5), Cimber (6), Erlin (6) and Hedges; Hamels, Barnette (6), Leclerc (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Barnette 2-0. L_Stammen 4-1. Sv_Kela (19). HRs_San Diego, Pirela (2), Margot (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|120
|000
|002—5
|6
|0
|Miami
|101
|300
|04x—9
|11
|1
S.Miller, McFarland (4), Shipley (7) and Mathis; Straily, Ziegler (7), Conley (8), Wittgren (9), Steckenrider (9) and Holaday. W_Straily 3-3. L_S.Miller 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Lamb (6). Miami, Bour (13).
___
|Pittsburgh
|111
|002
|001—6
|7
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|400—4
|6
|3
Taillon, Glasnow (7), Brault (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz; Lugo, Bashlor (6), Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco, Plawecki. W_Taillon 5-6. L_Lugo 2-3. Sv_Vazquez (15). HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (5), Polanco (10). New York, Flores (5).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|100
|00—4
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|200
|010
|100
|01—5
|10
|0
Mahle, Lorenzen (6), Crockett (6), D.Hernandez (7), Hughes (9), Floro (11) and Barnhart; Foltynewicz, Sims (6), S.Freeman (7), Moylan (8), Minter (9), Biddle (10), L.Jackson (11) and Suzuki. W_L.Jackson 1-0. L_Floro 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (10). Atlanta, Albies (17).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|01x—2
|5
|0
Underwood Jr., R.Rosario (5), Bass (6), J.Wilson (8), Hancock (8) and Gimenez, Contreras; Maeda, Alexander (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Maeda 5-4. L_Underwood Jr. 0-1. Sv_Jansen (20). HRs_Los Angeles, Hernandez (13), Taylor (9).