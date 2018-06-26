Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 000 131—5 12 1 Detroit 000 100 300—4 10 0

Jackson, Petit (7), Buchter (7), Trivino (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Zimmermann, Wilson (6), Coleman (7), Jimenez (7), Greene (8) and Greiner. W_Trivino 6-1. L_Greene 2-4. Sv_Treinen (18). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (7), Lowrie (12). Detroit, Castellanos (10).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 3 0 Kansas City 000 100 01x—2 9 1

Skaggs, Robles (8) and Maldonado; Keller, Hill (8), McCarthy (8), W.Peralta (9) and Perez. W_Keller 2-2. L_Skaggs 6-5. Sv_W.Peralta (1).

___

Seattle 020 001 200—5 7 0 Baltimore 000 012 000—3 4 0

F.Hernandez, Pazos (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Herrmann; Cashner, M.Castro (7), Scott (7), Brach (8), O'Day (9) and Joseph. W_F.Hernandez 7-6. L_M.Castro 2-3. Sv_Diaz (28). HRs_Seattle, Span (3). Baltimore, Schoop (8).

___

Toronto 200 010 120—6 9 0 Houston 101 100 000—3 8 0

Happ, Biagini (7), Axford (8), Oh (9) and R.Martin; Verlander, Harris (7), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Happ 10-3. L_Verlander 9-3. Sv_Oh (2). HRs_Toronto, Granderson 2 (9), Grichuk (9). Houston, Bregman (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 000 000 000— 0 2 1 Tampa Bay 061 102 01x—11 12 0

G.Gonzalez, J.Miller (2), Collins (5), Grace (7) and Severino; Snell, Pruitt (8) and Ramos, Sucre. W_Snell 10-4. L_G.Gonzalez 6-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos 2 (11), Kiermaier (1).

___

New York 010 010 020—4 7 0 Philadelphia 000 000 101—2 3 0

Loaisiga, Dav.Robertson (6), Betances (7), Chapman (8) and Romine; Velasquez, Neris (7), Morgan (8), Rios (8), A.Davis (9) and Alfaro. W_Loaisiga 2-0. L_Velasquez 5-8. Sv_Chapman (23). HRs_New York, Judge (20). Philadelphia, Franco (10).

___

San Diego 000 031 000—4 11 1 Texas 000 015 10x—7 12 1

Lucchesi, Stock (5), Stammen (5), Cimber (6), Erlin (6) and Hedges; Hamels, Barnette (6), Leclerc (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Barnette 2-0. L_Stammen 4-1. Sv_Kela (19). HRs_San Diego, Pirela (2), Margot (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona 120 000 002—5 6 0 Miami 101 300 04x—9 11 1

S.Miller, McFarland (4), Shipley (7) and Mathis; Straily, Ziegler (7), Conley (8), Wittgren (9), Steckenrider (9) and Holaday. W_Straily 3-3. L_S.Miller 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Lamb (6). Miami, Bour (13).

___

Pittsburgh 111 002 001—6 7 1 New York 000 000 400—4 6 3

Taillon, Glasnow (7), Brault (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz; Lugo, Bashlor (6), Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco, Plawecki. W_Taillon 5-6. L_Lugo 2-3. Sv_Vazquez (15). HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (5), Polanco (10). New York, Flores (5).