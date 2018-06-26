  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/26 11:39
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 80 318 53 109 .343
Betts Bos 59 228 58 77 .338
Segura Sea 72 299 52 99 .331
JMartinez Bos 75 286 53 93 .325
Trout LAA 79 274 62 89 .325
Rosario Min 73 291 54 93 .320
MDuffy TB 62 245 22 78 .318
Brantley Cle 65 266 39 84 .316
Gurriel Hou 63 256 33 79 .309
Simmons LAA 68 250 37 77 .308
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 52; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 52; Mazara, Texas, 51; Lowrie, Oakland, 51; 2 tied at 50.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 11-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Morton, Houston, 9-1; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.