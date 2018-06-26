OpenX Continues APAC Expansion; Opens Southeast Asia Hub in Singapore and Announces Further Expansion into Australia

LOS ANGELES & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--OpenX, the world’s leading independent advertising technology provider, today announced the company is expanding its Asia Pacific presence to Southeast Asia with the opening of a Singapore office which will serve as a regional hub for the company as its business continues to experience strong international growth. OpenX Co-Founder Jason Fairchild made the announcement from ATS Singapore during a presentation on the need to bring greater quality and innovation to the digital advertising market globally.

Expansion to Southeast Asia will supplement OpenX’s already strong presence in other Asian markets, most notably Japan, where the company ranks as the second largest digital advertising exchange behind Google.

Digital advertising in Southeast Asia surpassed $2 billion in 2017, growing 20 percent year-over-year, according to a recent eMarketer report. Mobile and in app engagement dominate in the region and OpenX’s leadership position as one of the world’s largest mobile exchanges will further accelerate the company’s growth in markets such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, where mobile will comprise the majority of all digital ad spend by 2021.

OpenX’s investment in APAC will continue throughout 2018 with increased headcount and expansion into additional markets, including Australia. This move comes after OpenX experienced recent momentum in Japan, including 52 percent year-over-year growth in revenue, the hiring of a new senior business leader and the doubling of publisher partnerships in the region.

“Digital media, and in particular mobile advertising, has created a massive opportunity for advertisers, publishers and technology companies in Southeast Asia and the growth of programmatic technology is opening up even greater possibilities to drive consumer engagement at scale,” said Jason Fairchild, co-founder of OpenX.

Fairchild continued, “Marketers and publishers alike are seeking technology partners that have made real and measurable investments in quality while at the same time have invested in innovative mobile app and video ad formats that drive meaningful engagement for consumers. We look forward to supporting the leading content creators and app developers throughout the region to grow their businesses with the highest quality, innovative advertising technology solutions we have been known for more than a decade.”

