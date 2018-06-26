  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/26 10:28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 000 000 131—5 12 1
Detroit 000 100 300—4 10 0

Jackson, Petit (7), Buchter (7), Trivino (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Zimmermann, Wilson (6), Coleman (7), Jimenez (7), Greene (8) and Greiner. W_Trivino 6-1. L_Greene 2-4. Sv_Treinen (18). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (7), Lowrie (12). Detroit, Castellanos (10).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 3 0
Kansas City 000 100 01x—2 9 1

Skaggs, Robles (8) and Maldonado; Keller, Hill (8), McCarthy (8), Peralta (9) and Perez. W_Keller 2-2. L_Skaggs 6-5. Sv_Peralta (1).

___

Seattle 020 001 200—5 7 0
Baltimore 000 012 000—3 4 0

Hernandez, Pazos (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Herrmann; Cashner, Castro (7), Scott (7), Brach (8), O'Day (9) and Joseph. W_Hernandez 7-6. L_Castro 2-3. Sv_Diaz (28). HRs_Seattle, Span (3). Baltimore, Schoop (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Washington 000 000 000— 0 2 1
Tampa Bay 061 102 01x—11 12 0

Gonzalez, Miller (2), Collins (5), Grace (7) and Severino; Snell, Pruitt (8) and Ramos, Sucre. W_Snell 10-4. L_Gonzalez 6-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos 2 (11), Kiermaier (1).