Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|131—5
|12
|1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|300—4
|10
|0
Jackson, Petit (7), Buchter (7), Trivino (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Zimmermann, Wilson (6), Coleman (7), Jimenez (7), Greene (8) and Greiner. W_Trivino 6-1. L_Greene 2-4. Sv_Treinen (18). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (7), Lowrie (12). Detroit, Castellanos (10).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|01x—2
|9
|1
Skaggs, Robles (8) and Maldonado; Keller, Hill (8), McCarthy (8), Peralta (9) and Perez. W_Keller 2-2. L_Skaggs 6-5. Sv_Peralta (1).
___
|Seattle
|020
|001
|200—5
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|012
|000—3
|4
|0
Hernandez, Pazos (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Herrmann; Cashner, Castro (7), Scott (7), Brach (8), O'Day (9) and Joseph. W_Hernandez 7-6. L_Castro 2-3. Sv_Diaz (28). HRs_Seattle, Span (3). Baltimore, Schoop (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|061
|102
|01x—11
|12
|0
Gonzalez, Miller (2), Collins (5), Grace (7) and Severino; Snell, Pruitt (8) and Ramos, Sucre. W_Snell 10-4. L_Gonzalez 6-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos 2 (11), Kiermaier (1).