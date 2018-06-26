|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|25
|.667
|—
|Boston
|52
|27
|.658
|—
|Tampa Bay
|38
|40
|.487
|13½
|Toronto
|36
|41
|.468
|15
|Baltimore
|23
|53
|.303
|27½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|43
|33
|.566
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|40
|.459
|8
|Detroit
|36
|43
|.456
|8½
|Chicago
|26
|51
|.338
|17½
|Kansas City
|24
|54
|.308
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|27
|.658
|—
|Seattle
|47
|31
|.603
|4½
|Los Angeles
|41
|38
|.519
|11
|Oakland
|41
|38
|.519
|11
|Texas
|34
|45
|.430
|18
___
|Sunday's Games
Boston 5, Seattle 0
Cleveland 12, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 12 innings
Atlanta 7, Baltimore 3
Houston 11, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 2, Texas 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 3
Toronto 7, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 4
Kansas City 2, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 11, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Washington (Scherzer 10-3) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 11-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 6-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lamb 0-0) at Boston (Price 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Detroit (Hardy 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Ross 5-5) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-0) at Houston (Morton 9-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 11-3) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-4), 8:15 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.