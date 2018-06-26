Orange heat warning issued for next 3 days in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued an orange light for Taipei City and Hualien County as the mercury is expected to surpass 36 degrees Celsius for the next three days in those areas.

CWB forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林 定宜) said that the weather in Taiwan is stable with mostly clear skies and because temperatures are expected to climb to 36 degrees over the next three days in Taipei City and Hulien County, an orange light has been issued. Meanwhile, a yellow light has been issued for Kaohsiung County as it is expected to experience high temperatures ranging between 36 to 38 degrees for less than three days in a row.

Under the new color-coded system to alert residents of dangerous levels of heat, a yellow light is issued when temperatures will reach 36 to 38 degrees for less than three consecutive days, an orange light is released when temperatures exceed 38 degrees or the mercury is predicted to exceed 36 degrees for more than three days, and a red light is flashed when the mercury is forecast to exceed 38 degrees for three or more consecutive days.

Lin warned that heat convection in the mountains could lead to sudden downpours, therefore those who are traveling in mountainous areas are advised to be alert for flash flooding.

High temperatures in the rest of northern Taiwan will range between 33 to 34 degrees, central Taiwan will see highs ranging between 33 to 35 degrees, eastern Taiwan will experience highs between 32 and 34 and southern Taiwan will likely register a high of 33 degrees.