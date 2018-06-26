Nintendo News: Nintendo Reveals Nintendo Labo Functionality for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Plus a Playful New Contest

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--3 … 2 … 1 … Nintendo Labo! Starting today, a free software update is available for the game for the Nintendo Switch system, allowing you to use the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit to control your in-game vehicles. Enjoy every game mode and every vehicle type with this immersive, interactive controller option that makes you feel like you’re really in the driver’s seat! Click here to view a preview video of the new feature.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006337/en/

Fans who submit creations to the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest have the opportunity to win some cool limited-edition prizes, including a specially designed, collectible cardboard-inspired Nintendo Switch system! (Graphic: Business Wire)

But that’s not the only exciting news for Nintendo Labo owners this week! Nintendo is happy to announce the categories for the second Nintendo Labo Creators Contest *: “Best Gaming Experience using Toy-Con Garage” and “Best Toy-Con Musical Instrument.”

Fans who submit creations to either of these contests have the opportunity to win some cool limited-edition prizes, including a specially designed, collectible cardboard-inspired Nintendo Switch system! Fans in the U.S. or Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older can enter their creations in the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest No. 2. Learn more about the contest and upload your submissions here: https://labo.nintendo.com/share/#!/contest/.

After downloading the update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, simply select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen to access a menu where you can select Toy-Con as the control type. When racing, turning the handlebars changes direction, twisting the right handlebar accelerates, and the various Joy-Con buttons are used for items, brakes and drifting. Up to four players can play at the same time with Toy-Con Motorbike with their own Toy-Con and Joy-Con controllers. (Nintendo Labo kits and additional Joy-Con are sold separately. Toy-Con Motorbike is part of the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit.)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the first game outside of Nintendo Labo software to receive Toy-Con support, and more titles will be compatible with Nintendo Labo in the future.

For more information about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, visit https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/. For more information about Nintendo Labo, visit https://labo.nintendo.com/.

*Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec), ages 13+. Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Labo kit required. Contest begins 11AM PT on 7/19/18 and ends at 10:59AM PT on 8/20/18. To enter, upload a video of your Toy-Con creation or invention as detailed in the Official Rules. 2 Grand Prize winners will each receive one (1) collectible Nintendo Switch system (ARV: $ $1,000 USD), one (1) Nintendo Labo Creators Jacket (ARV: $ 70.00 USD), and one (1) award certificate (ARV: $ 70.00 USD). 8 Runner-Up winners will each receive one (1) collectible pair of Joy-Con controllers, one (1) Nintendo Labo Creators Jacket (ARV: $ 70.00 USD), and one (1) award certificate (ARV: $ 70.00 USD). Total ARV of all prizes: $3,640 USD. Chances of winning a prize depend on eligibility and quality of entries received, and how well each meets the judging criteria. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://labo.nintendo.com/share/#!/contest-rules/. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006337/en/

CONTACT: Golin

Justin Aclin

212-373-6004

jaclin@golin.com

or

Eddie Garcia

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INTERNET SOFTWARE TEENS ONLINE CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: Nintendo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/25/2018 09:19 PM/DISC: 06/25/2018 09:19 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006337/en