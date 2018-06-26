The Latest: Trump arrives late at SC rally after bad weather

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump campaigning in South Carolina (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is opening a campaign rally for South Carolina's governor by joking about Air Force One being held up by the weather.

Trump arrived in West Columbia nearly an hour late for Monday's rally for Gov. Henry McMaster due to weather.

Air Force One circled for nearly an hour before it was cleared to land.

At the rally, Trump expressed relief, saying he wouldn't have had the "courage" otherwise to call McMaster to tell him he couldn't make it.

McMaster was the nation's first statewide elected official to endorse Trump in January 2016. Trump won the state in the GOP primary and in the presidential election.

___

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is going all-in for a South Carolina governor in a tense runoff election, betting that his last-minute appearance will help make the difference.

Trump was campaigning Monday for Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in West Columbia. McMaster had endorsed Trump's presidential run.

The South Carolina campaign rally carries some political risk for the president if McMaster gets tripped up in Tuesday's primary against businessman John Warren.

Vice President Mike Pence joined McMaster at a campaign event, and the president has used his massive Twitter following on McMaster's behalf.

Trump tweeted Monday that he was traveling "to one of my favorite places, South Carolina, to fight for one of my original "fighters," Governor Henry McMaster."