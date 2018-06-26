No. 13: Edwin Jackson helps A's beat Tigers 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift Oakland to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday on a historic day for Athletics starter Edwin Jackson.

Jackson allowed a run and six hits in six innings in his first appearance for the A's, tying a record by playing for his 13th major league team. Called up from Triple-A, the 34-year-old righty matched the mark for most clubs set by former reliever Octavio Dotel.

The A's trailed 4-1 after Nicholas Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the seventh, but Oakland scored three in the eighth off Joe Jimenez. Then Lowrie connected for his 12th homer, barely fair down the line in right field off Shane Greene (2-4).

Lou Trivino (6-1) got the win in relief, and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances. The A's have won seven of nine.

ROYALS 2, ANGELS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, helping the Royals beat the Angels in the makeup of a game that was frozen out in April.

Kevin McCarthy struck out Chris Young and retired Ian Kinsler to strand a runner on third base in the eighth, and Wily Peralta ended the three-hitter by working around Albert Pujols' single in the ninth. It was the first save for the longtime starter in 136 career big league games.

Keller (2-2) struck out six and walked two in his fifth career big league start. Lucas Duda and Rosell Herrera each drove in a run for Kansas City.

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs (6-5), who was scratched from his start last week with right hamstring tightness, allowed one run in seven innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball