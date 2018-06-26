The Latest: Trump delayed in stumping for South Carolina gov

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on last campaigning in South Carolina's GOP primary runoff for governor (all times local):

7 p.m.

President Donald Trump's arrival has been delayed amid inclement weather in his campaign swing on behalf of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Officials told more than a thousand people gathered at a high school in West Columbia, South Carolina, that Air Force One was circling in the area and waiting for a break in storms to try to land Monday evening.

McMaster faces voters in a GOP runoff with businessman John Warren on Tuesday for the Republican nomination for governor. McMaster was the top individual vote-getter in a primary two weeks ago but failed to get a majority.

Trump has been a longtime backer of McMaster and visited the state last fall to appear at a fundraiser for McMaster. In the days leading up to Tuesday's vote, the president has sent out several tweets noting his support of the Republican, who was the first statewide elected official in the country to endorse his candidacy ahead of the 2016 South Carolina presidential primary.

5 a.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster is fighting for his political life as the two-week sprint to South Carolina's primary runoff comes to an end.

But McMaster could get a big boost over challenger John Warren on Monday. In the final full day of campaigning, President Donald Trump is making a trip to West Columbia to campaign for McMaster's bid for a first full term in office.

Trump's visit comes just hours before voters decide if they want McMaster or Warren as their GOP nominee for governor. McMaster was the top vote-getter in a June 12 primary but failed to get the 50 percent needed to win the nomination outright.

McMaster was the first statewide elected official in the country to back Trump's presidential bid in early 2016, just before South Carolina's primary.