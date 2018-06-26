The Latest: Trump warns Maxine Waters to be 'be careful'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump, members of his administration and lawmakers (all times local):

5:17 p.m.

President Donald Trump says congresswoman Maxine Waters should "be careful" after she urged the public to "push back" against administration members.

Trump criticized the California Democrat in a tweet Monday. The president renewed his claim that he considers Waters "an extraordinarily low IQ person" and said she's become the "Face of the Democrat Party" along with fellow California Democrat Nancy Pelosi. Trump added: "Be careful what you wish for Max!"

Waters is a vocal Trump critic who has been calling for his impeachment. She told rally-goers in her Los Angeles district over the weekend to "push back" on Trump administration members when they're in public and "tell them they're not welcome."

Waters' comments were in response to Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that led to families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

____

8:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump is trash-talking a restaurant that refused to serve his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump said in a tweet Monday morning that The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia "should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders."

The president, an admitted germophobe, added: "I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!"

Sanders tweeted over the weekend that she was asked to leave the restaurant Friday evening because she works for Trump and complied.

The restaurant's co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post that her reasons included the concerns of employees who were gay and knew Sanders had defended Trump's desire to bar transgender people from the military.