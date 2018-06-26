Red Wings agree to terms with Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk on Monday.

Detroit re-signed Bertuzzi with a $2.8 million, two-year deal and Frk with a $1.05 million, one-year contract.

The 23-year-old Bertuzzi had 24 points in 48 games last season in Detroit. He is a nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi. The 24-year-old Frk had 25 points in 68 games with the Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou and Anthony Mantha were among Detroit's unsigned, restricted free agents.

