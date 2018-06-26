BMW & ZeroLight Partner for BMW M Drive Tour

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--BMW and ZeroLight have collaborated on digital experiences designed to excite and engage M Series customers. The M Drive Tour, a collation of BMW’s signature M brand experience days, utilized ZeroLight’s digital platform to deliver a connected series of experiences that amplify the overall emotional engagement of the on-track event. First deployed at the Slovakia Ring, M Drive Tour virtual experiences gave customers the chance to create and explore their signature M5 using a multitude of devices.

Before the exclusive racetrack event, customers could explore the all-new M5 online through an interactive video configurator, with those who saved their preferences getting the chance to win a taxi ride at the Slovakia Ring. Once at the event, real-time 4k and VR configurators allowed delegates to load their saved configuration in high definition. The fully immersive medium meant that they could explore the digital model on a 1:1 scale, making it directly comparable to the real vehicle taking to the track. An original M5 car seat was incorporated into the experience so that they could sit in the cockpit and explore the interior. After the event, each customer received a personalised microsite around their configuration, providing more details on the unique features of the vehicle along with personalised content that could be used as part of the purchase consideration process.

“The BMW M Drive Tour is one of the spectacles on the BMW calendar, providing the most extravagant fleet of BMW M cars to our best customers in the CSEU region for an exhilarating driving experience. The incorporation of digital engagement tools throughout the customer journey, including before and after the event, allows participants, as well as fans and future customers, to personalize and explore their own digital BMW M5. Enhancing and enriching a real product experience through digital technologies such as VR or AR, provided by strong partners like ZeroLight, will become more and more essential to state of the art experiential marketing.” – Florian Stiller, Head of Event and Sportmarketing BMW Group Central and Southeastern Europe

The VR configurator from the M Drive Tour Virtual Experience will be available to try during VRX Immersive Enterprise, 26 th – 27 th June, Boston. The conference focusses on how immersive technologies are improving business performance across industries. Delegates will be able to enjoy the same level of interactivity as a BMW M customer at the BMW M Drive Tour 2018.

“The BMW M Drive Tour demonstrates the significant impact connected experiences have on brand engagement, ensuring customers are involved both earlier and later in the event lifecycle. We look forward to working with BMW on further deployments within the M Drive Tour, providing new ways to explore the high-performance M range.” – Michael Minich, Director of Business Development, ZeroLight

