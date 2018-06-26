Bodies of 3 kidnapped Ecuadorean press workers identified

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities in Colombia say they have identified the remains of three Ecuadorean press workers who were kidnapped while reporting in a restive border region.

The Ministry of Defense announced Monday that three bodies recently discovered have been confirmed as those of Javier Ortega, Paul Rivas and Efrain Segarra.

Their bodies will be turned over to Ecuadorean officials.

The employees of the newspaper El Comercio were investigating a rise in drug-fueled violence along the Colombia-Ecuador border when they disappeared in March.

Authorities later confirmed they had been killed and said former rebels with the disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia were responsible.