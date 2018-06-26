Ronaldo misses penalty, Portugal draws 1-1 with Iran

Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma, left, celebrates scoring his team's opening goal along with teammate Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the group B matc
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma, second left celebrates after he scored the opening goal of the game during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, celebrates after his teammate Ricardo Quaresma scoreed his side's opening goald uring the group B match between
Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand fails to stop Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma's opening goal during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after failing to score from the penalty spot during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma, left, celebrates scoring his team's opening goal along with teammate Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the group B matc
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre reacts after failing to score a penalty as Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji reavts, left, during the group B match bet
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, reacts after receiving a foul by Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi, top left, during the group B match between Iran and Port
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, bottom, is fouled by Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi to give away a penalty, during the group B match between Iran and Portugal a
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre warms up with his teammates for the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the M
A young boy wears a shirt with a picture of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on it as he waits for the start of the group B match between Iran and Portuga
An Iranian fan cheers on his team as they warm up prior to the start of the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at th
A woman supporter of Iran smiles for the camera as she waits for the start of the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup
SARANSK, Russia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty cost Portugal first place in its World Cup group on Monday.
Portugal finished second in Group B after a 1-1 draw with Iran. The 2016 European champions will next face Uruguay on Saturday in the round of 16.
Instead of Ronaldo, it was Ricardo Quaresma who scored for the Portuguese. The 34-year-old midfielder responded to his first start of the tournament by producing one of the more aesthetically pleasing goals of group play.
Quaresma hit a curling shot with the outside of his right foot from the edge of the penalty area that went beyond the reach of diving Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand.
Quaresma's goal came on a night when Ronaldo — who had scored all four Portugal goals in its first two games — was denied on a penalty shot.
Karim Ansarifard scored a late penalty for Iran.
Spain won the group after its 2-2 draw with Morocco. Both Spain and Portugal had a goal difference of plus-1, but Spain scored six goals in its three group matches while Portugal had five.
Spain will next face host Russia on Sunday.
___
More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup