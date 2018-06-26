Staffing Industry Veteran Kristy Willis joins PeopleReady as Chief Sales Officer

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Blue collar staffing giant PeopleReady, a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, announced today that staffing industry veteran Kristy Willis will join the company’s senior leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Sales July 31, 2018.

Willis brings 26 years of extensive executive leadership experience to PeopleReady. She most recently led one of Adecco’s most successful divisions and played integral roles in enterprise transformation.

“We are delighted to have a leader of Kristy’s caliber join our team,” Said PeopleReady President Sean Ebner. “With a perfect blend of strategy, entrepreneurial spirit, real-world pragmatism, and senior executive experience, Kristy is a terrific addition to our dynamic leadership team.”

PeopleReady specializes in using its national scale and expertise to find the right people for blue collar jobs in hundreds of local communities and industries across North America. That expertise spans from supplying a workforce of thousands within days to help communities clean up and rebuild following a natural disaster, to helping businesses staff-up for big projects, to providing deeply skilled journeymen carpenters, electricians, master pipefitters and other highly-skilled craftspeople on long-term engagements.

“Before I decided to join the team, I spent some time in a PeopleReady branch and was amazed,” said Kristy. “You don’t have to be in staffing long to know how hard it is to do what PeopleReady does. Anyone who runs a business knows how tough it is to find reliable, qualified workers today. The PeopleReady team makes it look easy. That means they know their customers, know their markets, and know their workers – the hat-trick of staffing. When I saw that, I knew I wanted to be part of the PeopleReady team.”

Willis joins PeopleReady’s dynamic leadership team, which includes veterans with decades of experience at the company who helped lead through dramatic growth as the company grew from a single day labor location in Kent, WA to the $1.5 billion North American enterprise it is today.

